Gregory Joe “Greg” Baird, 71, of Henning, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 16, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born March 11, 1948, the son of Joseph Samuel and June (Kelley) Baird. He married Catherine Gooden in 1974 in Spartanburg, SC. She survives in Henning.
Funeral services were conducted Dec. 21 at the Rossville United Methodist Church in Rossville with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Military rites were accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384. Following the service, cremation rites were accorded, and burial will be held at a later date at Mann’s Chapel.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.