Hoopeston Area High School students have new tutoring resources available to them this year thanks to the Gear-Up Grant.
The Chronicle spoke with High School Principal John Klaber about the new tutoring opportunities the Gear-Up Grant has presented for students this year.
Originally, Klaber said, the high school offered the After-School Assistance Program (ASAP) for student-athletes.
These athletes were required to take the program if they were failing one or more classes. The program would run from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays.
“That was in an effort to help our athletes get their grades back where they needed to make sure that they were eligible to be playing sports,” he said.
Klaber said the school decided to take a different approach last year and expand the program to reach all students who needed help.
“The reality is that it’s not just our athletes that need help with grades,” he said.
As high school’s leadership team was discussing their approach through Redefining Ready, Klaber said they came up with the idea of the Cornjerker Cafe that would be open to any student needing help with their grades.
Klaber clarified that unlike ASAP, which is still a requirement for any athletes that are failing a course, the Cornjerker Cafe isn’t a requirement for students.
The Cornjerker Cafe added a second teacher to serve as a tutor for students during the designated time, Klaber said, and also utilizes students from groups like the National Honor Society, Student Council and Link Crew to serve as peer tutors.
Klaber said students from these groups all have to put in a number of volunteer hours and the Cornjerker Cafe also them to do that as peer tutors.
The Gear-Up Grant the high school recently received has allowed the high school to expand the program even further and move into what Klaber calls “Phase II,” which involves expanding the Cornjerker Cafe hours from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Klaber outlined the ultimate goal for the Cornjerker Cafe.
“Our ultimate goal is that, one day, our library, or collaborative learning center, will be able to remain open from 3:30 p.m. up until say 8 p.m.,” he said.
Klaber said many students, especially in the winter and spring, have practices and games to attend right after school and many students work, so they are unable to get to the library right after school.
“This will allow our students and athletes to come back when their activities are done or work’s done to be able to provide a safe place where students can collaborate,” he said. “That kind of what our goal is.”
Beyond that, Klaber said they would like to be able to provide some kind of bus service for students who want to come back to the library in the evening, but don’t have the means to get there.
“Transportation is not easy for everybody,” he said.
Klaber said there is still a long way to go before they can make their ultimate goals for the Cornjerker Cafe a reality, but they’ve made good progress thus far.
“We’ve still got a ways to go to get to where we want to be,” he said. “But, in two years, we’ve made substantial strides, but getting the Gear-Up Grant to help fund parts of that was a big step in the right direction.”
Klaber said there’s no set timeline for when they might reach their ultimate goal with the Cornjerker Cafe since it’s all based on what funding is available, but he hopes to extend the program another hour next year with help from the Gear-Up Grant.
“Each year we hope to take it a little bit further,” he said.
Currently, Klaber said, they’re focusing on expanding the program schedule by an hour each night utilizing the Gear-Up grant.
“We’re taking a big step into year two,” he said. “Starting in February, we’ll be extending the Cornjerker Cafe hours from one hour to two.”
The Gear-Up Grant is also providing funding for food and drinks to be provided for students during the Cornjerker Cafe.
“We know it’s tough to study on an empty belly,” Klaber said.
Klaber took a moment to discuss what the Gear-Up Grant is and how its been implemented.
He said the grant started with the current sophomore class when they were seventh grade students.
Klaber said former Middle School Principal Anne Burton spearheaded the efforts to obtain the grant along with former Superintendent Hank Hornbeck.
The purpose of the grant is to assist a specific group of students, in this case the current sophomore class, from middle school all the way through to college.
The grant allowed the high school to present a Freshman Success class last year and will allow the school to offer a sophomore seminar course this year.
While the original grant was written for the district as a whole, Klaber said they are now able to write the grant to meet the needs for the individual schools.
He said the high school received about $28,000 in Gear-Up Grant funding this year.
Klaber said the grant has not only allowed the school to expand the Cornjerker Cafe hours, but is also allowing them to obtain more licenses for the online educational program Edgenuity.
He said they now have 16 licenses for the program and two of these licenses are for credit attainment, not just credit recovery.
“That means more kids this summer could take summer school to do that,” he said. “Also, our kids in school now who are behind can get caught up.”
Klaber said the grant is also paying for the school’s freshman field trip to the Museum of Science and Industry in April.
“It’s just been a really great thing that has provided ample opportunities for our students that we wouldn’t have had before,” he said.
The Gear-Up Grant also funds student access to Tutor.com, a online tutoring program that allows students to get help from tutors 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.
“It’s an amazing resource for our kids,” he said.
Klaber said the Cornjerker Cafe is a great resource for students, but it can only go so far as there are going to be times when students have a question that tutors in the cafe might not have the answer to at that moment.
“It allows quality instructors that are experts in their field to be able to provide real-time feedback and kind of walk students through those question and answer processes,” he said.
Timing is also a big plus for the program as, Klaber said, students may procrastinate on a project and find themselves seeking help at 2 a.m. the morning before it’s due.
“If they send their teacher an email at 2 a.m., the teacher’s not going to answer, they’re asleep,” he said. “But Tutor.com, you can get on that 24/7 and you can talk to a tutor at 2 a.m. and get help with that.”
Klaber said the tutors on Tutor.com won’t just give students the answers, they help them work out the problems and find the answer themselves.
“I tried to get on Tutor.com and just have them give me an answer and they won’t do it,” he said. “They make you figure out the answer, which is the ultimate goal of learning, because once you know how to do it, you can repeat the process.”
Another big benefit that Klaber hopes students will take advantage of is that Tutor.com’s tutors will proofread essays and scholarship applications for students. There is a 24-hour turnaround for tutors to proofread them.
“It’s a win-win because it’s a great tool for our students,” he said. “And the fact that we’re getting it for free, at no cost to every student in our high school, it’s a no-brainer.”
Hoopeston Area High School Teacher Glenn Brewer has served as a tutor on Tutor.com for 10 years and discussed how the site works.
Brewer said it’s an online program that allows tutors to open up a chat browser with students who are seeking assistance in any subject they need help with.
When students sign-in, Brewer said, they are put into a queue and then tutors pick them as they sign-in.
While Brewer has been serving as a tutor for around 10 years, Hoopeston Area High School has only recently integrated it into the school this school year.
Brewer said he has heard positive feedback from the students who have used the program.
“The ones who I’ve seen using it are pretty positive,” he said. “They said it really helps and allows them to get feedback at times that’s convenient to them.”
Convenience is one of the main benefits of Tutor.com as it provides access to tutors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Brewer, who often chooses to serve as a tutor extremely early in the morning, said having access to this site at all hours is useful for students who are involved in extracurricular activities or who work and can’t make it to after-school tutoring programs.
He said tutors with the site can schedule when they will be available to work with students, but can also jump in to assist students outside their scheduled timeframe if all the other tutors are busy helping others.
Working with tutors from the comfort of their own computer on the own schedule also has the benefit of giving students the privacy they might need to ask questions they might not feel comfortable asking in a classroom environment.
“They can get on at any point in time that’s convenient to them without worrying about being judged,” Brewer said.
Brewer said students can be hesitant to ask questions that they might believe are “stupid questions” in front of their peers.
Since Tutor.com’s tutors are from other school districts and states and the student’s identity is protected, Brewer said that concern is alleviated for students using the program.
Beyond providing anonymity for students seeking assistance, Brewer said the simple fact that Tutor.com is online is helpful in reaching students who are far more tech-oriented than previous generations.
He said many students are more comfortable interacting with a tutor through a screen than they are in-person, though Brewer did point out that there is a voice-chat function that students and tutors can use.
Brewer said tutoring students over the internet can be challenging at times, but students are able to use a digital white board to draw out problems or questions that they might not be able to properly word via text.
He said they can also take photos and upload them to the chat in case they aren’t able to describe the problem using the other features.
Brewer has seen improvements in the grades of the students who have utilized Tutor.com this school year.
“I’ve seen more success in math, for sure,” he said. “I can’t speak to other subjects though.”
Brewer believes having access to Tutor.com will be a benefit for students in the years to come and hopes that students see the success of students who are using the site and start to use it themselves.
“The more students see success, the more they’ll start using it,” he said. “It’s just a fantastic program, as long as kids use it.”