The Governor Bradford Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolutions (NSDAR) will be holding a meeting at the First Presbyterian Church in Danville on Feb. 11.
The meeting will be conducted at noon. This month’s meeting program is “If You Can’t Make A Mistake, You Can’t Make Anything,” and the guest speaker will be Hailey Tellier.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.
To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.