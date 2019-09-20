Hoopeston Area High School golfers traveled to Shag Bark Golf and Country Club Sept. 13 to take on Iroquois West and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
BHRA pulled a close win in the team competition scoring 161 to Iroquois West’s 164. Hoopeston Area’s boys team ended the competition with a score of 234.
Owen Johnson led the team in scoring with a 53 followed by Trevor Swartz with a 57, Brian Armstrong with a 59, Trent Betka with a 65 and Deegan Leslie with a 73.
BHRA’s individual scores were: Kevin Clapp 37, Izaiah Lusk 36, Allison Tucker 43, Michael Chochola 45, Isaac Tabels 46 and Nick Garman 54.
Iroquois West’s individual scores were: Kade Kimmel 42, Ryan Tilstra 37, Jack McMillan 43, Jack Pree 51, Ivan Munoz 44 and Kyler Meents 41.
Hoopeston Area was the only team at the meet to field a girls team.
Alyssa Yaden shot a 51 and Kylie Brown shot a 65.
Hoopeston Area traveled to Wolf Creek Golf Club in Danville to take on Salt Fork Thursday.
Salt Fork defeated Hoopeston Area 227-261.
Owen Johnson was Hoopeston Area’s meet medalist with a score of 61.
Deegan Leslie shot a 64, Trevor Swartz scored a 66, Trent Betka shot a 70 and Brian Armstrong had a 71.
Alyssa Yaden was the girls team medalist with a score of 49.
Payton Armstrong shot a 58, Kylie Brown had a 59 and Madison Foster shot a 67.
Hoopeston Area was back in action Monday against Schlarman and Cissna Park at Hubbard Trail Country Club. The team’s senior night will be Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Hubbard Trail.