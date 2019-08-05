Glenn Hackney, 69, of Hoopeston, passed away at 11:48 a.m. July 22, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 26, 1950 in New Jersey the son of Raymond Hackey. He married Terri Lynn (Milburn) Hackney. She survives.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a service will be held at a later date.

Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.

Tags