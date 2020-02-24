Gilbert ‘Gib’ Stock
Gilbert “Gib” Stock, 85, of Watseka, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1934 at the family farm in rural Rankin, the son of William and Mabel Jane (Clifton) Stock. He married Kathryn “Kathy” Martin in Cissna Park on Dec. 4, 1955.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy Stock, of Watseka; five children, Denise (Scott) Sims of Wellington, Dianne (Reid) Page of Watseka, Dale (Angie) Stock of Hoopeston, Darla Stock of Fishers, IN, and Danell Moberly of Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren, Luke Sims, Seth (Alexis) Sims, Emily (Logan) Davis, Aaron (Amanda) Goodrum, Michelle (Ryan) Brase, Kelsey (Anthony) Cappellano, Matt (Madie) Stock, and Chet Stock; ten great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Gib was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and five sisters.
He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park where he served as a Sunday school teacher and usher. Gib was a lifetime dairy farmer in the East Lynn area, drove a school bus for East Lynn and Hoopeston school districts for many years, and after retiring, he worked at Tractor Supply in Danville from 1988-1999. Mr. Stock served on the Prairie Farms Dairy Board and was an active 4-H Leader both for many years. He was an avid Cornjerker, Illini, and Cardinal fan. Gib was a starter in 1952 for the East Lynn Hornets basketball team who were the Vermillion County Champions that year. Gib loved attending his children and grandchildren’s activities. He loved gardening, baking, and spending time with his family.
Funeral services were conducted Feb. 22 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. Ministers of the Church officiated. Burial took place at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church Charity Fund or American Heart Association.
