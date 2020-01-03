Gibson Area Hospital (GAH) Baby Central welcomed Ellie Nicole Good as the first baby of 2020.
Ellie Nicole arrived Jan. 1, 2020, at 7:35 a.m, weighing seven pounds, three ounces and measuring 20 inches tall.
Delivered by Bernadette Ray, M.D., Ellie Nicole was welcomed into the world by her parents MicKayla Parker and Dakota Good from Buckley.
MicKayla and Dakota both expressed pleasure with the care they received at Baby Central.
“The nurses were all amazing,” said MicKayla who arrived at the hospital just after midnight on January 1st. The new parents were happy to be starting the year with the arrival of their first child at Gibson Area Hospital. “We’ve been to many hospitals, and this was the best,” said Dakota.
The family was presented with a gift basket filled with baby items donated by the Gibson Area Hospital OB Department including a Sherpa-lined blanket, bath robe, swaddle and receiving blankets, headband bows, comb and brush set, plush toy hippo, ABC teething crinkle book, bib, pacifier and teething toy, three-piece outfit, two sleepers, and other items for the family that were specially chosen from the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. They also received $100 in Paxton Bucks from the Gibson Area Hospital Administration.