Georgia Louise (Petry) Walmoth
Georgia Louise (Petry) Walmoth, former Hoopeston resident, died at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, IL, on Nov. 4.
The daughter of Donald and Josephine Petry, she was born Aug. 19, 1939, in Lake View Hospital, Danville. She was a graduate of Honeywell School and co-salutatorian of her 1957 class at Hoopeston High School. She received her A.B. degree from DePauw University in 1961 and master’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.
Her careers reflected her varied interests. She served as Chief of Testing Services for Psychological Services of Pittsburgh (PA). She also was an international travel agent in the Chicago area, and an insightful bookseller for the Borders store in Chicago’s Loop.
Georgia Lou enjoyed good theater productions and her association with the Art Institute of Chicago and Lincoln Park Zoo. An adventurous traveler, she took trips to the Soviet Union, Greece, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
She is survived by one sister, Jo Petry Hershberger of Middleton, WI; nephews Karl Hershberger, Crete, IL, and Paul Hershberger, Satellite Beach, FL, nieces Katie Neuser, Cross Plains, WI, and Laurie Pascual, Colorado Springs; nine great-nieces and nephews; and cousin Larry Petry of Hoopeston. Her parents and husband, Raymond Walmoth, preceded her in death.
A family service will be held at a later date.