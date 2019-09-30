The Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on the road Friday night.
GRF jumped out to an early 20-0 lead in the first quarter and compounded the damage with another 20 points in the second quarter.
Hoopeston Area put six points in the second quarter, but was held scoreless in the third while GRF put up another six.
They went into the final quarter trailing 46-6.
Hoopeston would put up two more touchdowns, but were unable to rally to defeat GRF and lost 46-18.
Freshman Hunter Cannon had six catches for 84 yards during the game. His longest catch was for 20 yards with a touchdown. Cannon also had a rushing touchdown.
Senior Josh Delfino had three catches for 63 yards. His longest catch was for 44 yards.
Junior Chris Catron had three catches for 25 yards with one touchdown. He also had four punts for a total of 132 yards. His longest punt was 51 yards and he successfully pinned two punts inside the 20 yard line.
The Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers are back in action Friday during the Hoopeston Area Homecoming game against Oakwood. The game will start at 7 p.m.