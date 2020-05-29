Gary Leroy Hollen, 85, of Champaign, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away May 24, 2020 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
He was born May 25, 1935 in Hoopeston, the son of Haverd and Helon (Anthony) Hollen. He married Norma Jean Abbott on April 28, 1957 and she survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Mark (Deb) Hollen of Waynesboro, Penn., and John (Mary) Hollen of Lakewood; five grandchildren, Danielle (Jeffrey) Kardisco, Gillian (Garrett) Austin, Michael (Natasha) Hollen, James Hollen, and Thomas Hollen; and two great-grandchildren, Ivyn Kardisco and Nikolas Hollen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Gary was the plant manager for Florsheim Shoe in Chicago, Freeman Shoe in Waynesboro, Penn., and Kinney Shoe Factory in the Dominican Republic until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ where he had served on the church board. He was also a past Scout Master and little league umpire and coach. Gary enjoyed many pastimes that included golfing, working on cars, playing euchre, and camping with his family. He also enjoyed grilling out, tinkering around doing odd jobs, and spending time with his family and friends.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and a private burial will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, IL.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Gary’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.