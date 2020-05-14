Penny Galloway, of Hoopeston, was recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing during the College's spring virtual commencement ceremony.
Galloway earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College's Danville location and achieved the final graduation requirements through online learning during a time of transition in an ever-changing world.
She is a 1991 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School in Hoopeston.
She is the daughter of Dale and Lula Heffelfinger of Hoopeston.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston in the fall of 2001.