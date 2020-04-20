The stay-at-home order has left many businesses closed or restricted in how they can serve their customers.
The period of isolation has left many business suffering financially.
Hoopeston residents Emily Brown and Kelly Ankenbrand have organized a fundraiser to help out local businesses during these difficult times.
The pair are selling t-shirts to raise funds that will be used to purchase gift cards at local businesses.
Brown, who owns the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, said both she and Ankenbrand had been thinking about presenting some kind of fundraiser separately.
Ankenbrand’s daughter, Taylor, who works at the 112, heard Brown discussing the idea and let her know that her mom had designed a shirt for a fundraiser.
“It just kind of went from there,” Brown said. “It’s just a way to help all the small businesses in town and kind of a way for everybody to give back.”
Brown said many community members have been wondering how they can help local businesses during this time.
“Everybody’s trying their best to make the best out of a bad situation,” she said. “This is a neat way to help and actually get something in return.”
Ankenbrand, who is a teacher at Hoopeston Area High School, designed the shirt using a design template from a company she’s worked with in the past and then adjusted the design to tie it in with the Hoopeston community.
The shirts can be purchased for $17 each at https://cornjerkers.myncrsilver.com/ under the “Apparel” section.
Ankenbrand said people purchasing the shirt off the website should choose the option to check-out as a guest. She said some people were having issues creating an account.
“If they just check-out as a guest, they shouldn’t have any problems,” she said.
Ankenbrand said buyers have the option of selecting one of the local schools as a pick-up site for the shirts when they are checking out, but they will actually be picking up their shirts at the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe in downtown Hoopeston. Customers also have the choice of having the shirts mailed directly to them.
In addition to offering them through the website, Ankenbrand said they will likely print some additional shirts and have them available for purchase at the 112.
The goal is to take the profits from the t-shirt sales and use them to purchase gift cards from local businesses.
“We’ve made a list of all area-owned businesses, so restaurants and retail shops that have been affected by this, then we’re going to take all the profits and divide it evenly among all of those businesses and then we’ll just buy gift cards,” she said.
After the gift cards have been purchased, Brown said, they will do a Facebook Live stream and take the names of all the people who purchased shirts and draw from these to give away the gift cards.
“So there’s really a pretty good chance that if you bought a shirt you’ll win a gift card too,” she said.
Brown said they’ve a had a huge response from the t-shirt sales already.
Ankenbrand said, as of Friday afternoon, they had sold around 80 shirts.
Brown said they’re goal is to sell 500 shirts.
“If we could do that, it would really, really help a lot of businesses in a small way,” she said.