The Vermilion County Health Department will offer free drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at several sites throughout the county this week.
There is no cost and no appointments are necessary. The sites are open to all, with or without symptoms.
The schedule is as follows:
- July 22: Judith Giacoma Grade School, 200 South Walnut, Westville
- July 23: Second Church of Christ, 3350 East Voorhees, Danville
- July 24: Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange, Hoopeston
- July 25: Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street
- July 26: Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street
Testing will be provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Call 217-431-2662 ext. 243 for more information.