Francis Howard “Frank” Stumph
Francis Howard “Frank” Stumph, 76, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 9:14 P.M. Monday August 5, 2019 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. He was born in Lebanon, KY, on March 27, 1943, the son of Willie Earl and Lula Ray (Wicker) Stumph. He married Betty Ann Tutwiler on January 11, 1963 at the Christian Church in Henning, IL. She survives in Hoopeston.
Funeral services were conducted Aug. 12 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston with Rev. Earl Eells officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
