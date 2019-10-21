Francis A. Troxel, 81, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 1:13 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Danville, the son of Marion and Ruby (Cassady) Troxel. He married Faye Chaney on August 29, 1958 at the First Christian Church in Hoopeston. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by one sister, Sue (Wayne) King of Rankin, IL; three grandchildren, Jeremy Rossi of Ridgeway, PA, Erich Troxel of Nashville, TN, and Tristin Troxel of Idaho Falls, ID; two nieces; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Lori Troxel; and one son, Steve Troxel.
Francis served in the United States Navy from 1956–1958 as a 2nd class shipfitter. He then served as an instructor at the Danville U.S. Naval Reserve Center from 1958-1959. He began working as a foundry man at John Deere in 1958 and worked there until 1977. In 1978, he became the plant manager for Vermilion Iron Corp. until 1985. Francis later managed Danville Brass for several years and then sold foundry supplies until his retirement. Francis was a longtime member of the Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene. He served on the Grant Township United Fund serving in many capacities.
He was a member of the Hoopeston Jaycees where he was honored by receiving the JCI Senatorship in April 1977 where he also received the spoke award. Francis was also involved with the Cub Scouts Pack 37, the Hoopeston Little League, and the Parent Teacher Organization. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friend Doug Wagoner.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. in Hoopeston with Tom McCann officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Nazarene Church 402 E. Honeywell Ave. Hoopeston, IL.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.