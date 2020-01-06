Frances (Johnson) Griswold
Frances (Johnson) Griswold passed peacefully at her daughter’s home on Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 84 in Ocala, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard Griswold, who passed on Feb. 15, 2014.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Bailey. She and Richard moved to Florida in 1985 and became active residents of the On Top of The World retirement community.
She lived independently until the last month of her life.
A service was held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla., on Dec. 27 with an open house following.
Memorials may be made in her honor at the choice of the donor.