The fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be presented at 9 a.m. Sept. 7.
In previous years the event has been held at Honeywell Grade School, but the stair climb will have a new home this year and will take place at John Greer Grade School.
At their own pace, participants will climb up and down the stairs with a goal of climbing 110 stories. This represents the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and the sacrifices that were made along the way.
Event organizers Daniel Lane, Ryan Tyler and Laura Lane present the event each year with the intention of showing appreciation for public servants in general, not solely 9/11 victims and their families. Everyday members of the military and first responders sacrifice a piece of themselves in one way or another in an attempt to protect the general public. Selfless service does not go unnoticed and the organizers hope this event will give people an opportunity to express their appreciation and help to set an example of generations to come.
A $25 donation is required to participate in the stair climb. This fee includes the event t-shirt. Additionally, t-shirts may be purchased for $20. It is free to come and watch and the organizers encourage everyone to do so. Not everyone is capable of such physical activity, but their presence and support will be greatly appreciated. Climbers who are 15 years of age or younger can climb for free.
Sign-up locations are: First Financial Bank, Sculpt Fitness and Mr. B’s. T-shirt order forms must be turned in by Aug. 15.
Donations collected from the stair climb will be given to a Hoopeston Area High School student in the form of a scholarship for a field relating to emergency services. Hoopeston Area High School Class of 2019 graduate Cova Curry was awarded a scholarship of $1,000 from the 2018 stair climb. Curry plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice. Beyond the scholarship, $400 from the proceeds of the 2018 stair climb were donated to the Hoopeston Little League to help them recover from a burglary.