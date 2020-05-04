Holly (Morgeson) Halliwell has always had a love of music.
Taking up songwriting and singing from an early age, Halliwell has spent years pursuing a career in music and, recently, those years of hard work paid off.
Halliwell, who served as Miss Hoopeston 2016, recently published her debut single, “Your Love.”
“Your Love,” which Halliwell describes as “fun, upbeat and pop-y,” has been released on all streaming platforms.
Streaming links for the song can be found here: https://ampl.ink/nDmww
The song can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1y4QWpPtB70xgYT9ZPSp9vx_UsazsB6Pk?usp=sharing and supporters can check out Halliwell’s website at: www.hollyhalliwell.com.
Halliwell said she hopes her song can help to lift people’s spirits in this trying time while also pointing them to the “true source of our joy and fulfillment, Jesus.”
Halliwell said she starting writing the song a few years ago.
“It was kind of a long process,” she said. “I came up with the chorus a few years ago and I just really liked it, but I didn’t have a vision for it yet.”
Halliwell would pull the song back out around this time last year and felt that the chorus was so catchy that it would fit in a “big, fun pop song.”
“I started to have a vision for it kind of celebrating God’s love for humanity, God’s love for his people,” she said. “For me, I just want music to catch people where they’re at and lead them to Him when they’re feeling hopeless or anything like that.”
Halliwell said people her age are so caught up with social media and other modern distractions and, with this song, she wanted to point them back in the right direction to find fulfillment.
“I believe that fulfillment is truly found in Christ,” she said. “The song kind of walks you through trying to find that hope and fulfillment in other things but then realizing that is only found in Him.”
While she wrote and performed the song, Halliwell credits her husband, Walter, with building the song production-wise.
“When I gave it to him, he was really excited about it,” she said. “We built the tracks together and then we brought that piece to Full Circle Music for the potential of working with them.”
Halliwell said she’s blessed to have Walter as a partner.
“He also loves music and it’s what he wants to do,” she said. “He’s always wanted to do this for his career.”
Halliwell said that technology has progressed so much in the last few decades that performing artists can produce their own music more readily than they could in the past.
This means there are more artists out there competing for the attention of record labels, Halliwell said, and performers need fully-produced tracks to stand out.
She said this is why her and Walter’s partnership works so well.
“It’s so amazing that we can bring both of our talents together in that way and have a better finished product than we would have had apart,” she said.
Halliwell said that Walter also plays guitars and loves performing, so they are looking forward to performing together on stage in the future while also working on tracks behind the scenes.
Halliwell met Walter at Judson University, where she graduated from in December 2018 with a degree in Music Business.
After graduation, the couple moved to Batavia and had the chance to tour with well-known Christian band “Citizen Way.”
“My experience on the road gave me so much knowledge in the music industry and touring life, fueling the fire I’ve always had to pursue music,” Halliwell said.
Halliwell said she and Walter toured with “Citizen Way” for much of last year with Holly serving as their merchandise manager and sponsor representative at performances and Walter serving as a road manager and tour manager.
“It really gave me face-to-face experience with touring,” she said. “It’s definitely hard work. You have to be on 24/7 basically.”
Even though it was hard work, Halliwell cherished the experience she had while on tour.
“Although it was such hard work, it showed me that I loved it because I had such endurance for it,” she said. “The whole thing was so eye-opening. It’s one thing to attend a concert, it’s another thing to kind of be behind the scenes. I loved every bit of it.”
Last summer, Halliwell had the unique opportunity to have one of her original songs recorded and produced in Nashville, Tenn. by Grammy award-winning producers Seth Mosley and X O’Connor. Mosley and O’Connor have produced for such bands and artists as For King & Country, MercyMe, Francesca Battistelli, and more.
This opportunity came about because of a podcast Holly and Walter listen to, the Made it in Music Podcast, which is presented by Mosely.
When Mosely announced he and O’Connor were looking to work with independent artists, Holly and Walter leapt the chance.
The Halliwells had to go through an application process to be considered as this was the first time Mosley and O’Connor had opened up their services to independent and unsigned artists.
Holly and Walter were chosen, but there was a major cost that came with working with such well-known producers.
“It wasn’t cheap,” Holly said with a laugh.
The duo presented a Kickstarter fundraising campaign to raise the $10,000 they needed to have Mosley and O’Connor produce the song.
As a result of the Kickstarter campaign’s success, Halliwell said they were able to have a recording day in Mosely and O’Connor’s studio.
“To be able to work with them was mind-blowing,” she said. “I felt so grateful that they saw potential in us and that they were willing to take a risk on that even though we are independent artists and we haven’t done anything like that before.”
Asked to discuss what inspired her love of music, Halliwell said her family played a big role instilling an appreciation for music from a young age.
“I wanted to be a singer/songwriter really for as long as I can remember,” she said. “That is really all thanks to my family.”
Halliwell grew up watching her siblings, Matt and Rochelle, pursue music through middle school and high school and beyond to college. Her father built guitars at home and loved playing them. Her maternal grandmother taught her to play piano.
“My siblings, with their love of music, they were always giving me new music to be inspired by,” she said. “It just sparked something in me.”
Halliwell recalls getting her first iPod Touch in early middle school and how it was the first time she was able to record her piano and melody ideas.
Before that, she said, she just had used her notebooks from school to write songs just out of inspiration from the songs she heard from her siblings.
Beyond her family, Halliwell was always involved with the worship team at her church.
Through her church, Halliwell was able to take part in a variety of conferences which always included band performances, which brought together her faith and her love of music.
“Something about that connected the dots for me, of my faith and my passion for music,” she said.
Halliwell said she knew she wanted to pursue a career in music after these experiences and chose to attend Judson University because it was a small school, which she appreciated, and offered a Music Business program.
Judson afforded her the opportunity to record more songs and launched her career from there.
Looking to the future, Halliwell said she and Walter are working on music every day.
She set a goal for herself for this year to write 100 songs this year and she’s avidly pursuing that goal.
“Which is kind of a lot for a new songwriter,” she said. “I really want to grow in songwriting.”
Now that they have one song out, Halliwell said they’re next step is to getting the song as much exposure as possible and hopefully develop a fanbase while also pitching the song to record labels.
Halliwell hopes to release another song in late summer or fall.
She also hopes to get connected with a fall tour and will try and perform where they can during the summer.
“The sky is the limit for sure,” she said. “Walter and I have always dreamed of performing in front of huge audiences, of course, and, Lord willing, that dream will be fulfilled, but, right now, we’re going to talk to labels, promote our song and hopefully release more.”