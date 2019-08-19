A former Rossville-Alvin Board of Education member returned to serve on the board during last week’s meeting.
Donna White, who last served on the board in 2015, was appointed to fill a seat left vacant by Tim Thornsbrough, who opted not to seek re-election during the most recent school board election.
White’s appointment to the board was unanimously approved by the board.
Board President Bob Ray said White will fill the seat until the next election when she have the opportunity to run for a full-term of her own.
Ray welcomed White back to the board and she was sworn-in as a member of the board.
Board Member Robert Danner reported that the building committee had spoken with Rossville Village Superintendent of Public Works Randy Lusk and representatives from Vermilion County about addressing standing water issues in a portion in the back of the school’s property.
Danner said the plan is to install a 12 inch tile to alleviate the standing water issues.
“It needed to be addressed,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of mosquitoes.”
Danner said plans aren’t fully set yet, but Lusk and the county want to address the issue before the end of the year.
He said the project is expected to cost under $3,500 to complete.
Ray said concerns about mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus prompted the county and village to help the district try and address the issue.
“This will be a joint effort between the county, the village and ourselves,” he said.
Ray said asked that the board approve a not to exceed amount of $3,500 so the project can move forward and be completed in a timely fashion.
The board approved the motion.
The building committee also discussed working on building’s back lot, specifically grading and filling in areas of concern.
The board approved the project.
In other business:
- The board members heard a report on the STAR 360 assessment data from last school. The majority of students showed either average or high growth in reading and math.
- The board also learned that there will be a new visitor coming into the school periodically throughout the school year. Bethany, the social/emotional support dog, will be visiting students.
Rossville-Alvin Curriculum Coordinator Heath Kendrick said the dog came in to meet with students near the end of last school year and worked well with them.
“She was very, very calm,” he said. “She was in a classroom with 20 kids in there and she fell asleep. She was just sitting there, the kids were petting her, and she fell asleep.”
Kendrick said he thinks Bethany will be valued addition to the Bobcat team and will help to provide social and emotional support for students.
- The board approved the 2019-2020 student handbook.
- The board also approved placing the fiscal year 2020 budget on display for 30 days.
Superintendent Dr. Crystal Johnson said the board will discuss the specifics of the budget more at the next board meeting.
Johnson said the district has very healthy balances, but there were some challenges with this year’s budget. She said these will be discussed more at the next meeting.
“We’ll go through all that next month,” she said.