The Vermilion County Conservation District recently announced Forest Glen’s Famous Maple Syrup is now available for pick up at Forest Glen or Kennekuk Visitor Center’s walk-up windows.
The maple syrup is made from sugar maple sap collected from the trees located in Forest Glen. The sap is then processed into syrup on site and bottled in pints and quarts.
Pints are $15 each; Quarts $30 each, while supplies last. You may call ahead Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. for faster service and to pay over the phone: Forest Glen 662-2142; Kennekuk 442-1691. Card, check, or exact cash also accepted at the window. Please call either park office for more information.