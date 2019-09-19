Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners met on September 10 at the Extension Office in Onarga with 14 members present as well as Jenney Hanrahan MG coordinator. Jenney filled us in on the upcoming Fall Webinar Series. They can be watched at the Extension Office or online. Please register with Debra Mason by calling the Extension office at 815-268-4051. The program dates are Sept.17-Fall Gardening, Oct. 8-Tree Compartmentalization, and Dec. 3-Gardening for Birds. All programs start at 1:30 at the Extension office.
Several of our members attended the Illinois Master Gardener Conference that was held in Moline, IL on Sept. 5 and 6.
Oct.5 will be Harvest Days in Watseka, IL. MGS will have a booth and will be handing out free plants, free seeds, and garden information. Please stop by our booth to see if we can answer any of your gardening questions.
Our group is also tagging monarchs for Monarchwatch.org. again this year. Special tags, small adhesive circles, are ordered from Monarch Watch in early spring. They arrive in late August just about the time migration begins. Monarchs are caught with a net and the tag is placed under the wing. They are released and sent on their way to Mexico. The tagged monarchs are the last generation produced this year. They will not reproduce until next spring as they begin to migrate back to the states. If a tagged monarch is found in Mexico or in the southern U.S. it is sent to Monarch Watch and compared to the data they received from taggers last fall. Civilian scientists help to gather info that gives much insight into how they migrate, how far they have come, and what direction they travel to Mexico. Finding roost of monarchs, monarchs bunched up together, greatly help the taggers. Anyone who reads this and has seen a roost could contact the Extension Office at 815-268-4051 and ask for Debra Mason. She will get word of the location to the taggers. They will be grateful for finding a location where they can tag. If you would like more info on tagging go online to MonarchWatch.org.
Mary Dickinson will be doing programs at several local libraries that are open to the public. You can register by calling the library hosting the event. She will be doing grapevine wreaths on Sept. 28 at 11:00 am the Paxton Library 217-379-3431 and Sept.30 at1:00 pm at the Hoopeston Library 217-283-6711. There is a cost of $15 for the class and please register by calling the library. On Oct. 19 she will be doing a make and take class on succulents at the Clifton Library at 10 am and call the library to register 815-694-2069. On Oct.23 she will be doing a program on forcing bulbs at the Rantoul Library. Call the library 217-893-3955 for the time and to register.
If you are in Onarga visit our Idea Garden behind the Onarga Library and in Gibson City a new idea garden at the park located on Route 9 west of town.