The Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners held their February meeting on Feb. 11 at the Extension Office in Onarga.
The garden walk committee reported that they have six gardens lined up for the walk planned on the morning of June 27. The gardens are located in the Loda, Bayles Lake, Lake Iroquois, and Elliott area. There will also be venders selling plants, garden art, and baked goods. Tickets will be on sale in some of the area businesses at a later date. If you are interested in being considered as a host site in our garden walk, please contact our Champaign Office.
A fund raiser cook out will be held at the IGA in Paxton on April 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sandwiches, chips, and drinks will be available to purchase. There will be gardening information as well as a plant and seed share. So come out to support the Master Gardeners and pick up some seeds and plants to help you get in the “Spring” mood.
As part of our education program members will be presenting lessons on garden subjects to help members learn from each other. John Conrad presented a lesson on propagation of cuttings at the end of our meeting. At our next meeting Mary Dickinson will demonstrate repotting orchids and Donna Siders will introduce us to Agrible-a pocket rain gauge.
A Master Gardener speaker can be requested for your group by calling the Champaign County University of Illinois Extension Office at 217-333-7672 with a preferred date and a program topic.
Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener is welcome to come to a meeting to get to know more about the program. Our next meeting will be March 10 at 10 a.m. at the Extension Office in Onarga.
The Ford-Iroquois office is located at 916 W. Seminary Ave. in Onarga.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener call Amanda at the Champaign County Office at 217-333-7672 or apply at https://go.illinois.edu/applyonline.