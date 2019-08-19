The Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners held their August 13 meeting at the Extension Office in Onarga. There were 13 members and Horticulture Program Coordinator, Jenney Hanrahan present.
Two of our members, Richard Walczak and Cheryl Street have completed their Master Gardener internships.
They discussed the Illinois State Master Gardener Convention being held on Sept. 5-6 at the Bend Event Center in East Moline. The voted to purchase an item for the Silent Auction and Pamela Zervos will deliver it to the convention.
They had a short critique of their June Idea Garden Open House. Everyone thought it went well and with a couple of changes could do it again in the future.
Mary Dickinson told the group about new dates and topics to be added to the Speaker’s Bureau list. The group’s speakers remain very busy and are available to present on a topic of interest to organizations. Please call the Onarga Extension Office at 815-268-4051 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a speaker for your organization.
The group’s Monarch butterfly tags have arrived in the office. The group hasn’t seen many butterflies in general this summer. The cold wet spring which included some severe weather may have been a cause.
The Onarga Idea Garden fence and arbor committee met prior to our regular meeting and made a recommendation to keep as much of the old fence as possible and repair or replace some of it with wood with the hope of keeping the rustic look. The group is also planning to make one of the entrances handicap accessible.
Donna Siders discussed the plan to plant a couple of bushes on the west side of the Gibson City Idea Garden to provide a windbreak for our garden. Donna will purchase two native shrubs.
A September Field Trip to rural gardens in the Fairbury area is being planned. Some group input was needed and plans can now be made. A final plan and map will be presented at the September meeting.
The group wants to thank Gibson City Big R for donating their left over 2019 seeds to our group. They will use these during their education programs and provide them to daycares and schools for children to plant and learn about growing their own food.
The group’s next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Onarga Extension office.