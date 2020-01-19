The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program strives to extend research-based horticulture knowledge throughout the state, and the Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners chapter focuses on the communities within Ford and Iroquois Counties.
The Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners meet monthly at the Onarga Extension Office at 916 W Seminary Ave. in Onarga.
The group would like to offer their educational services to area organizations.
If any groups are looking for a speaker to present a gardening lesson, members are available to share their expertise on a wide range of topics.
Master Gardeners can discuss ornamental gardening, flowers, vegetable gardening, houseplants, container gardening, herbs and more. Slideshow presentations and hands-on demonstrations may be used in these talks.
They enjoy helping people of all ages learn to grow.
Master Gardeners do not charge for this service. There may be a materials fee for hands-on programs if that is applicable.
Groups may request a program by calling the Champaign County Extension Office 217-333-7672 with a preferred date and a program topic.
Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener can call the Champaign Office or apply online at https://go.illinois.edu/applyonline.
Come meet your local Master Gardeners at the following events:
April 18 - IGA Cookout and Plant Share in Paxton from 11am -2pm
June 27- Garden Walk in the Lake Iroquois and Bayles Lake Area – look for tickets in spring
October 3- Plant Share at Watseka Harvest Days