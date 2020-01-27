The Fischer Theatre, 158 N Vermilion St. in Danville, is proud to present The Young Fables featuring special guest Bre Kennedy for a Valentine's Day date-night show you will not soon forget on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
The Young Fables (TYF) are the promising Modern Traditional Country'" duo comprised of three-time American Idol vet Laurel Wright and Gretsch endorsed guitarist and vocalist Wesley Lunsford. The team is best known for their appearance on USA's showcase television series Real Country featuring Shania Twain.
The act hails from Maryville, Tenn. and came out of the gate collecting impressive accolades including the Grand Prize at the Texaco Country Showdown which landed Laurel on the Ryman Auditorium stage at age 16.
Fast forward five years to 2017, TYF spent the year engaging and organically expanding their grassroots following while on the road supporting their debut release Two. They've appeared with such notable acts as Lauren Alaina, Josh Turner, Sara Evans, Chris Janson, Randy Houser, The Band Perry and Chris Lane. An invitation from Shania Twain to appear on USA Network's 'Real Country', showcased the nation's top emerging country artists and gained the duo national notability. The Young Fables are gearing up for the
release of their feature documentary 'The Fable of a Song', chronicling a remarkable series of events that rocked TYF in 2018.
The Fischer Theatre was built in 1884 as the Grand Opera House and operated as a performing arts venue and later a movie house until the mid-1980's. The building is owned and operated by The Vermilion Heritage Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of Julius W Hegeler II, the Fischer reopened as a renovated performing arts center to a sold-out crowd for a concert by The Lettermen in the fall of 2019 and has since hosted live concerts, film presentations, public speakers, and private events. In the upcoming months, many more of the same kind of events are being presented along with the addition of live musical theater productions and a symphony orchestra.
Events at the theater provide entertainment for area residents and a draw for tourism, as well as generating funds for additional needed equipment and ongoing improvements to the building.