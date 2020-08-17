Due to ongoing coronavirus restriction, the Save the Lorraine Foundation recently announced that the Lorraine Theatre is closed for the remainder of 2020.
However, the “Little Lorraine” is starting to show movies, with limited seating, towards the end of August.
Although things have come to a halt, First Farmers Bank & Trust wanted to help out with the Save the Lorraine Foundation’s restoration efforts and donated $500 to the foundation.
“This foundation has done a phenomenal job restoring this beautiful historic theater!” Branch Manager Brandi Totheroh said in a news release. “As our world changes, so do the needs of our community. Right now, our local businesses, restaurants, first responders, and community organizations are in need. At First Farmers, we are dedicated to supporting the communities we are so fortunate to serve. We have spent the past several months focusing, more than ever, on our efforts to support our community through donations, volunteering, and genuine outreach.”