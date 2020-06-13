The past few months have been full of challenges, but they've also helped us to see our blessings.
“At First Farmers, we're blessed to be part of so many wonderful communities, full of compassionate people and organizations. Our friends and neighbors have been an inspiration to us, and that, along with the long cherished values that have seen us through 135 years of service, led to the development of our Growing Good initiatives.”
In this Together Initiative
The staff at Hoopeston knows their community and know the community is full of heroes.
“We wanted to recognize and encourage the people in our community, and together, we came up with a plan.”
Every week for six weeks, staff members delivered lunches, donated food, and reached out in some way to help and to say thank you to local heroes.
- Hoopeston FFBT employees took up their own collection of food and donated to both the Hoopeston Multi Agency and Grant Township Food Cupboard.
- They volunteered each week handing out lunches for the Hoopeston Area School District.
- Volunteered unloading the food truck for the Hoopeston Multi Agency Food Pantry.
- Delivered treats to the Hoopeston Fire Department for Firefighter Appreciation.
- Delivered lunch to the Hoopeston Police Department for Police Officer Appreciation.
- Delivered gift cards to healthcare staff for Healthcare appreciation.
- Delivered a gift card to the Hoopeston Post Office for Postal Worker appreciation.
- Hoopeston FFBT employees purchased needed pet supply and food items for the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team.
Community Foundation Initiative
First Farmers Bank & Trust recognizes that local community foundations are an exceptional conduit to provide direct aid to the most critical areas of need.
They maintain a cohesive local network of resources and partners to maximize effectiveness and efficiency.
First Farmers Bank & Trust has worked directly with the foundations in market areas to help meet the needs of the local community and have pledged $75,000 to fund these efforts.
First Farmers Bank & Trust has assessed respective area needs and has plans to contribute $75,000 to help feed the hungry.
Through these efforts, Hoopeston’s branch was able to donate $1,375 to Hoopeston Multi-Agency Food Pantry and $1,375 to the Grant Township Food Cupboard.