Start the first day of Lent with fasting, praying, reflecting and receiving the imposition of ashes on your forehead by attending the Ash Wednesday Service on February 26th at the First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St, next to the library). The service begins at 5:30 p.m.
The black ashes are a sign of human sin and mortality. The ashes are placed on the forehead or on the back of the hand of each person in the form of a cross to prepare us to welcome the risen Christ with lives renewed by the breath of God’s Spirit.
A pancake supper will be offered in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the Ash Wednesday Service. The supper will be served around 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall with a choice of pancakes, sausage patties, fruit and beverages.
Contact Pastor Tom Cici if you should have any questions: (217) 283-6691 or email: disciple@myfrontiermail.com.