Many of the activities in production agriculture carry inherent dangers. One of those is working in and around grain bins. Just this month, a man was trapped and ultimately lost his life in a grain bin near Morrisonville.
That’s why Vermilion County Farm Bureau and Danville Area Community College will be hosting a screening of the independent film, SILO. The free showing will be on Sunday, March 8, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
SILO is the first ever feature film about a grain entrapment, a possible tragedy agricultural communities face every day. Inspired by true events, SILO tells the story of, an 18-year-old who falls victim to a grain entrapment incident in a small American farm town. As grain turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
Though not rated, the film is appropriate for farm families and first responders. The producers recommend having a discussion with those younger than 10 years of age about the mature content of an entrapment scene.
In addition to the screening, safety displays will be set up in the Fischer lobby before the film is shown. Doors will open at 2 p.m.
A review of the film notes that “throughout the farming community it’s often hard to talk about grain entrapment because so many people have been hurt or killed... the movie will be something that people can really learn from.”