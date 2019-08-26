Through the end of August all Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team cats and kittens can be adopted for just $25 each.
They can also be adopted for $25 a pair to the same home.
HART has no room because of the cats and kittens entering the shelter.
Please spay and neuter your pets. Do not let unaltered pets roam freely to reproduce, this only creates a burden on our shelters and it’s unfair to the animal and to the shelters who are left to care for them. Spaying and neutering is the responsible thing to do.
Please note, all cats and kittens will be fully vetted and microchipped prior to leaving. HART does not handle same day adoptions.
Fill out HART’s online adoption application ahead of time at hartshelter.org. Adoption applications may take a few days to process, the faster you get one in, the faster you can come in and pick out a feline friend or two!
Not all cats and kittens are listed on our website and Facebook as the shelter has too many to keep up with.
Paper applications may be picked up or emailed. HART Rescue, 901 West Main Street, Hoopeston, IL. Contact HART at 217-283-0779 or hartshelterteam@gmail.com.
Public viewing hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday noon-4 p.m.