The Feed My Lambs Summer Sack Lunch Program will begin on May 26.
This program is for Hoopeston area students in grades Pre-K through 12th grade. Lunches including a carton of milk may be picked up from 11 a.m.-noon at Hoopeston First United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St. in Hoopeston.
Precautions are being taken to ensure safe preparation and distribution of lunches. One family member is to pick up lunches for all eligible children in the family. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.