As farmers look toward harvest, Vermilion County Farm Bureau is holding a program to provide them with timely information on commodity prices and elevator facility plans for this fall.
The Fall Ag Outlook Meeting will be held on Sept. 17. The program will begin at 6 p.m. in the Farm Bureau Auditorium, 1905 U.S. Route 150 west of Danville.
With the latest USDA crop report issued the previous Friday, Curt Kimmel with Bates Commodities will provide a commodity market outlook. He’ll give his analysis of the crop report production and stocks numbers and look at what price trends could be through harvest and beyond.
Two local elevator managers will also be participating, to give farmers the latest information on the fall outlook for their facilities. Charlie Smith, with ADM in Hoopeston, and Rich Thomas, with Premier Cooperative, will discuss plans for their locations during the harvest season.
The program will be moderated by Paul Coolley, who has several years of grain marketing experience. It is open to all Farm Bureau members.