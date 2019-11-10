Danville Area Community College’s Literacy Program is holding a Family Reading Night on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m. in the DACC Student Union, Lincoln Hall. Special guest readers have been invited to read to the children. Confirmed "celebrities" are Danville Police Department Chief Yates and Cindy Peck dressed as Dorothy from, "The Wizard of Oz."
Family Reading Night is sponsored by Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian, Jesse White, and the Illinois Center for the Book, Family Reading Night is an annual statewide event held the third Thursday in November to encourage families to spend quality time reading together."
The Family Reading Night is open to the public.
For more information contact Brandice Connor, DACC Literacy Coordinator at 217-443-8785 or bconnor@dacc.edu.