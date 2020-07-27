Registration for Fall 2020 classes at Danville Area Community College is in progress now.
Summer business hours through Aug. 14 are 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. resume Aug. 17.
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 24. Classes and labs will be offered in-person with limited class size. Some classes will be offered in a modified hybrid to ensure social distancing. A robust menu of totally online courses is available.
Special incentives for Fall 2020 include:
- classes that are totally online are 50% off tuition
- students who register for at least 15 credits will receive a $500 tuition waiver
Register now for fall classes to take advantage of these enrollment specials. Stop in or call 217-443-8750 to register for DACC fall classes.
Complete the 2020/2021 FAFSA for Fall 2020 online or stop by the Financial Aid department for more information. Check out http://www.dacc.edu/finaid or contact the DACC Financial Aid department at 217-443-8891 or finaid@dacc.edu.