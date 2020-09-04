Registration for Fall 2020 classes at Danville Area Community College is in progress now. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The majority of late start classes begin September 21 and October 19.
Check out DACC’s website at www.dacc.edu/schedules/ for a complete list of late start classes.
Classes and labs will be offered in-person with limited class size. Some classes will be offered in a modified hybrid to ensure social distancing. Totally online courses are also available.
Special incentives for Fall 2020 include:
- Classes that are totally online are 50% off tuition
- Students who register for at least 15 credits will receive a $500 tuition waiver
Register now for fall late start classes to take advantage of these enrollment specials. Stop in or call 217-443-8750 to register for DACC fall classes.
Health checkpoints are located in entry foyers for your protection. Masks must be worn in all classrooms and public areas. Students and visitors must adhere to any instructor’s or office’s safety requirements.