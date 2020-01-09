The Vermilion County Master Gardeners are already thinking about Spring. They have lined up programs that are sure to interest local gardeners as they peruse catalogues in the winter months and dream of warmer days. For those who cannot wait to be outside working in their gardens this may take the sting out of winter. Programs are free and open to the public unless stated otherwise.
First up on the schedule is ‘Growing Fruit-Apples to Paw Paws’ at the Danville Public Library on Tuesday, February 18 at 6pm. The class will feature a panel of Master Gardeners who will present information and answer questions on the wide variety of fruit that can be grown in our area. They will talk about their growing popular choices like apples, pears, plums and peaches along with smaller fruits like blueberries, raspberries and grapes. They will also discuss more exotic crops like gooseberries, currants, ground cherries and pawpaws- all of which can be grown in our area.
Interested in learning how to start plants from seed? On Tuesday, March 17, the Master Gardeners will hold a program on Seed Starting at International Greenhouse Supply, 70 Eastgate Rd. Danville at 6pm. Master Gardeners, Jerry Trosper, Audrey Rowe and Sharon Beninato will be on hand to share their experience and demonstrate how to start flower and vegetable seeds. They will offer tips on lightening, potting mix, moisture and disease prevention.
On Tuesday, April 21 the Master Gardeners will host the popular, ‘What’s New in Garden Centers? At the Danville Library at 6pm. Learn what new plants to look for in 2020 and start designing your garden.
The Vermilion County Extension office is currently taking applications for 2020 Master Gardener Training classes. If you love to garden and would like to learn more this is a great way to meet others who share your interests. For more information, please contact Jenney Hanrahan at 217-442-8615 or visit our website https://go.illinois.edu/ApplyVermilion
