Elizabeth Green Chorney, 91 passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2019.
She was born in Hoopeston, on Feb. 3, 1928, the daughter of Joseph Patrick and Elizabeth Sloan Green.
She married Peter L. Chorney on Nov. 16, 1957. He preceded her in death in January 2000.
She is survived by two sons, John Patrick and Philip Eugene (Cynthia Rose) and grand daughter, Christine Avery Chorney. A sister Josephine Timperman also survives. Her parents and one sister preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of John Greer High School and Utterback Business School. A member of St Anthony’s Church and the Hoopeston Historical Society.
Her wishes were to be cremated. The family is respectfully honoring those wishes.
A memorial service will be held at St Anthony Church, 423 South Third Street, Hoopeston, IL 60942 on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Luncheon will follow at St Antony’s Hall.