The Vermilion County Health Department will host a free electronics-collection event in late October.
The Vermilion County Health Department will hold a collection from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street in Danville for all county residents – including those living in the city of Danville.
Residents are encouraged to bring their broken, obsolete or unwanted televisions, monitors and other electronic items to the collection events so they can be recycled.
The Oct. 19 Vermilion County event is jointly sponsored by Danville Area Community College, the Vermilion County Health Department, and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful, and is open to any County resident, including City of Danville residents. Proof of residency of those taking part in the collection will be checked. Vermilion County residents will be limited to a maximum combination of seven items per vehicle at the collection.
The focus of the event is to collect CRT or flat screen televisions, CRT or flat screen monitors, and related electronic items.
Items such as cable receivers, satellite dishes, computers, computer peripherals (keyboards and mice), printers, DVD players, fax machines, gaming consoles, laptops, PDAs, scanners, servers, VCRs, wires, cameras, will be accepted, but most of those items can also be taken to local recyclers during their regular business hours.
The collection will not accept household batteries, paint, motor oil, or large appliances.
A full list of items that will and will not be accepted can be viewed on the health department’s website, www.vchd.org, and on its Facebook page.
It is now illegal in Illinois for electronic products such as televisions, computers, monitors, DVD players, fax machines and printers to be disposed of in landfills.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, recyclers now recover more than 100 million pounds of materials from electronics each year, some of which can be converted into raw material for new products.
Some electronics can contain toxic materials such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium and beryllium that must be properly managed to prevent soil and groundwater contamination. But obsolete electronic products can also contain valuable materials that can be recycled for reuse such as copper, gold and circuit chips.