Edna Creighton, 91, of Armstrong, passed away at 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana.
Mrs. Creighton was born on Jan. 7, 1928, in Danville, the daughter of Russell and Lena (Goble) Craigmyle. She married Bud Creighton on Nov. 20, 1946. He preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2007.
Graveside services were conducted Nov. 23 at Partlow Cemetery in Armstrong, with Pastor Patti Wise officiating.
