East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) is still accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to assist low-income families during the COVID-19 Crisis.
Heating assistance and Reconnection Assistance (RA) applications will be processed through June 30th, or until funding is exhausted. Even if your household has already applied for and received LIHEAP (bill payment assistance, but not the full RA benefit) since October 1, 2019, you may be eligible for the RA benefit.
Reconnection Assistance is available for eligible households who are disconnected from their energy source needed for heating or are under imminent threat of disconnection (are within 7 days of being disconnected or have less than 25% in their propane tank). The RA benefit may also be approved to help adults who are trying to establish heat-related energy services. RA is provided to eligible households if a) it will ensure reconnection and b) if the household has made a good faith effort to maintain energy services and/or can pay a portion of the balance due to the energy vendor, when applicable.
Eligible Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion County Residents can apply at any of the Agency’s three locations:
VERMILION COUNTY, IL: Please contact via phone or email Monday-Friday 8AM – 4PM by calling (217) 554-9138 or emailing cbey@comaction.org
FORD COUNTY & IROQUOIS COUNTY IL: Please contact via email hhaynes@comaction.org
Applicants must have access to the following documents to receive services:
- Social Security Cards for all household members
- Driver’s License or Government-issued Photo ID
- Proof of gross income for all household members for the 30-day income period, beginning with the date of the application (Accepted forms of income are: pay check stubs; SSA/SSI/SSD current benefit letters; pension/retirement statements; child support, unemployment reports; Township General Assistance notices; self-employment reports; or proof of zero income). Please note applicants with Social SSA/SSA/SSD can bring in bank statements as proof of income.
- Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days
- A signed copy of current lease or rental agreement (if heat and electric service are not in your name, or if utilities are included with the rent)
- Proof of Medical Eligibility or Disability Award Letter; if applicable
- Proof that the household receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)/Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD),and or the Illinois Link Card (Food Stamps), if applicable.