Eastern Illinois Foodbank is distributing a truckload of food to area families struggling with food insecurity. The distribution will be held at McFerren Park (1 McFerren Park) in Hoopeston, Illinois on 09/28/2019 from 10 – 11:30am. All Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome (see below). Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to areas of chronic or extreme need. Through the program, local companies and organizations are invited to contribute toward a one-day distribution of food and optionally participate in the distribution process. The cost to partner with the Foodbank on a Foodmobile distribution is $3,000.
The Foodmobile distribution comes at a critical moment for area residents. Data released by Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks, shows that a staggering 14% of people in eastern Illinois are considered food insecure, which means they sometimes lack adequate access to food. More shockingly, nearly 20% of children are food insecure. (http://feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america/hunger-studies/map-the-meal-gap.aspx)
All eligible residents of Vermilion County who are in need of food and grocery product are welcome to attend the Foodmobile distribution. To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, or approximately $3,793 per month for a family of four. Full eligibility criteria are listed below. Other area Foodmobile distributions can be found by visiting the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org and clicking “find help.”
Eastern Illinois Foodbank works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois through cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and other programs like the Foodmobile Program. The Foodbank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area in cooperation with more than 160 member agencies and programs. Through these agencies, the Foodbank provides food to over 100,000 different men, women and children each year. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America (formerly America’s Second Harvest), Feeding Illinois and the United Way of Champaign County.