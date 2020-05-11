Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Eastern Illini’s Board of Directors has postponed the organization’s 2020 annual meeting. The Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative annual meeting was scheduled for Thursday, June 18.
“This is not a decision that our Board took lightly,” explained Tom Schlatter, Eastern Illini’s Board Chairman. “The health and safety of our members, our employees, and the communities we serve is of the utmost importance. We are committed to being member focused and community driven and we have decided to uphold one of our seven Cooperative Principles — Concern for Community.”
The cooperative is following the COVID-19 pandemic situation very closely and will continue to monitor recommended practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, as well as state and national officials.
“We want our members to know that Eastern Illini’s critical business operations continue without interruption,” says Bob Hunzinger, EIEC President and CEO. “We’re not only looking out for the best interest of our members and the public but also taking careful and necessary steps to ensure the health and well-being of our employees so we can continue meeting the needs of our members through this period of uncertainty.”
Eastern Illini’s commitment to members and community remains strong and their employees, in all areas of our cooperative, continue to work to provide safe and reliable electricity while properly social distancing. Member Care Representatives are available to assist members who are impacted by the pandemic situation. Those members are asked to reach out to Eastern Illini if they need to make payment arrangements or for financial assistance information. Members with questions and concerns are encouraged to contact Eastern Illini at 800-824-5102.