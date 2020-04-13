The residents at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Hoopeston received surprise visit from the Easter Bunny last week.
April Jones, of the Lead & Learn Academy, donned the Easter Bunny costume and stopped by the windows of many of the nursing home’s residents April 7.
Residents at the facility remain in their rooms most of the time currently due to restrictions related to COVID-19 and visitors aren’t allowed within the facility.
These restrictions have been in place since early March, being enacted prior to the statewide stay-at-home order, in an effort to protect residents from possible infection.
Paige Brown, Activities Director/CRC at Heritage Health, described some of the efforts Heritage Health staff members have made to keep up morale among residents.
One of the early activities that was put place to encourage residents during this time were the “Signs of Hope.”
Brown said the effects of the pandemic were sudden for nursing homes.
“All of sudden, everything was just shut off,” she said.
Brown said Heritage Health has a host of different volunteers who provide a variety of different services for residents and they were cut off from these volunteers due to the visitor restrictions.
“Not everyone volunteers in the same way,” she said. “Our volunteers come out and they do church services with us, visit residents, help with birthday parties.”
Brown said the “Signs of Hope” project was aimed at providing these volunteers, along with family members and friends, the chance to let Heritage Health residents and staff know they are missed and appreciated.
“It was a way for them to tell them ‘Hey, we miss you. If we could come in, we would,’” she said.
Brown said they asked people to either come make signs for donations of materials so that residents and staff could make signs to show their appreciation to staff members and service workers who continued to work through the pandemic.
The response was almost immediate.
“I came up with this idea on a Thursday or a Friday and, when I came back on Monday, my office was full of materials for signs that people had donated,” she said. “So that was really encouraging.”
Brown said the goal was to have at least one sign by every room and they have almost reached that goal.
She encouraged people to keep making signs because the residents really enjoy them and keep track of them each day.
“Every day they’ll go ‘There was a new one out there wasn’t there?’” Brown said.
Beyond the “Signs of Hope” campaign, a number of visitors have also stopped by the nursing home to visit with residents.
The visit by the Easter Bunny, who remained outside the facility during the visit and waved to residents from outside their windows, is just one of a number of guests who have visited the exterior of the nursing home to raise the spirits of those inside. Vickie Burnette brought her Equine Therapy horse to the facility and stopped by residents’ windows to give them a chance to see the animal.
Residents also received a visit from Miss Hoopeston Asti Scharlach.
Brown said Scharlach works at Heritage Health, so she put on her crown and sash and visited residents.
Beyond these visitors, Brown said staff members also work to keep residents engaged and entertained each day.
She said staff members visit each resident at least four times each day, including two trips with a hydration cart, one trip with an activity cart and one trip with special snack cart.
“I’m baking every day,” Brown said. “They get to have something special every day.”
On Thursdays, Brown said, residents get to enjoy a dance party where they all come to their doors and the staff dress up with different themes, last week’s was “Rockin’ and Rollin’ Through the Pandemic,” to entertain the residents.
To help residents stay connected with their family members who can’t visit them in-person because of the restrictions, Brown said staff members are helping residents set-up video chats with loved ones.
Brown said they’re also trying to put as many photos of residents as they can on social media so their family members can see them.
She said family members can call out to Heritage Health, 217-283-8247, any time to speak with residents and they can also set-up window visits with residents.
Brown said staff members are trying to keep residents physically active so, whenever the hallways are free, residents can take turns walking the hallways before returning to their rooms.
As for how residents have responded to the restrictions, Brown said they have been very understanding of the situation.
She said the residents really enjoy video-chatting with family members.
Brown said staff members at Heritage Health are trying to be as positive as they can be during this time.
“It gets very sad,” she said. “We miss their families as much as they miss their families, but we have done a very good job of trying to keep their morale up by having fun dress-up days and getting them involved.”