East Central Illinois Community Action Agency was notified by the Office of Head Start on Aug. 31 that effective the close of business that day, ECICAA funding for the Head Start program would end.
While the agency had multiple conversations with the Office of Head Start about their formal intentions, no formal notification was provided to the Danville office until the morning of Aug. 31.
ECICAA had been verbally notified that deficiencies in their fiscal operations had not been 100 percent corrected since being notified on Jan. 22 for financial improprieties occurring in the Spring and Summer of 2019.
A virtual follow-up review was completed by the office of Head Start the week of May 11, 2020 and notification of that review was received the morning of Aug. 31, 2020, the same date Head Start funding was suspended.
There were no other option than to terminate all Head Start employees that day and stop all activities and expenses of the Head Start Program.
At this point, the Board of Directors is weighing its options to appeal or not to appeal this decision.
Head Start services will continue to be provided to families in Vermillion, Ford and Iroquois counties by an interim grantee, Community Development Institute.
ECICAA is cooperating with them for a smooth transition to get their former employees hired and services provided to eligible children and families.
East Central Illinois Community Action Agency remains in business to provide services to the citizens of Vermillion, Ford and Iroquois counties via its Community Services Block Grant programs.