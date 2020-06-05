The Dwelling Place Essentially Basic Hygiene Pantry, Don and Deanna Witzel (McDonald’s) and the Multi Agency Service Center have announced a special event for incoming 2020-21 school year K-5 elementary school children in the Hoopeston Area School District.
The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 10 at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
Eligible students will receive free hygiene products and a free McDonald’s meal (cheeseburger, small fries, drink). Additionally each child’s name will be placed in a drawing for a $25 Visa gift cards, and two will be awarded.
Students are eligible to attend the event according to their parents’ income. The current Temporary Income Eligibility Guidelines, effective March 25, 2020 is used. Parents need to bring their Link Card or Proof of Income.
For more information contact Donna Edington 217.495.2006, president of The Dwelling Place Board of Directors or the Multi Agency Service Center 217.283.5544.