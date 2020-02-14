The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County is holding its first annual fundraiser, Celebrate Vermilion: Dinner in the Dark, April 4 at the Bremer Center at Danville Area Community College from 6–9 p.m.
The evening, the first of its kind in Vermilion County, will include a six-course dinner (served in the dark), prepared by DACC Culinary Arts Program students. Music by the Central Christian Church band, Upward, will open the evening. Vermilion County history will be presented in a most unique way.
A live auction will offer items made by local artisans and craftsmen, farmers and businesses.
The evening will provide a unique opportunity to impact the thousands of Vermilion County children, men and women who are homeless, near homelessness, or are living in the extremes of poverty.
McDonald’s, the group’s Visionary Sponsor, and The Dwelling Place Board of Directors invite everyone to join them and to be a “Light in the Darkness.”
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 13. Individual tickets are $100 each (random seating) or $750 for a reserved table for six.
Tickets are available at the following locations: The Dwelling Place Day Center
100 N. Franklin, Danville, Illinois (Monday and Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.); WHPO in Hoopeston; Berry’s Garden Center, 3714 N. Vermilion St. in Danville; Flowers on Main, 804 N. Main in Georgetown.
For more information contact Donna Edington at 217-495-2006, president of the Board of Directors.