Doug Church, the voice of Elvis, will perform Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre with a special guest attending.
Louise Smith, cousin of Elvis Presley, is expected to attend with Doug Church and the Change of Habit band.
Tickets are $28 presale or $30 at the door and can be obtained online at thelorrainetheatre.com, from Betty Richards 217-304-5308, Treasured Roots Flower Shop in Hoopeston, Hoopeston City Hall, DACC Hoopeston campus or Mr. B’s. All proceeds go toward the renovation of the 98-year old Lorraine Theatre.