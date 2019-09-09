Donna Darlene Coffey, 64, of Rossville, passed away at 9:19 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
Donna was born on May 15, 1955, in Danville, the daughter of Gerald and Dorothy (Williams) Vaughn. She married Gordon Coffey, in 1989, in Paducah, Ky. He survives.
A Celebration of Donna's Life was conducted Sept. 3 at Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac, with Pastor Dan Mikel officiating. Burial took place at Potomac Cemetery following the services.
