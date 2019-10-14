A little bit of Rankin High School history was recently donated to Hoopeston Area High School.
Gary Marshall donated several items of memorabilia from Rankin High School that belonged to his father, Jack Marshall, to Hoopeston Area High School in late September.
Marshall had a plethora of items from his father’s high school days, including a variety of sports memorabilia.
Jack Marshall had a love of sports and was actively involved in athletics at Rankin High School during his time at the school in the 1940’s.
Some of the items Marshall brought to the school included an baseball mitt and letterman’s sweater along with several photos and yearbooks.
Marshall planned to donate some of the other items from his father’s collection to other organizations in the area.
After high school, Jack Marshall entered the military and eventually settled away from the Rankin area to raise a family.
Marshall said his father always enjoyed returning to the Rankin area and recalling times from his youth.