Donald Eugene ‘Gene’ Vandervort
Donald Eugene “Gene” Vandervort, 90, of Rossville passed away May 16, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
Gene was born Oct. 27, 1929 on a farm near Penfield, the son of Russell and Margaret (Hulet) Vandervort. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Austin, on July 30, 1950 at the Rossville Church of Christ. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2020.
A private burial will be held at Rossville Cemetery. A service will be held at a later date with military rites being accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.